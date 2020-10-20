1 IRR to CHF - Convert Iranian Rials to Swiss Francs

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.00002126458 Swiss Francs

1 CHF = 47,026.6 IRR

Iranian Rial to Swiss Franc conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:32 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Swiss Franc

irr
IRR
chf
CHF
1 IRR0.0000212646 CHF
5 IRR0.000106323 CHF
10 IRR0.000212646 CHF
25 IRR0.000531614 CHF
50 IRR0.00106323 CHF
100 IRR0.00212646 CHF
500 IRR0.0106323 CHF
1,000 IRR0.0212646 CHF
5,000 IRR0.106323 CHF
10,000 IRR0.212646 CHF

Convert Swiss Franc to Iranian Rial

chf
CHF
irr
IRR
1 CHF47,026.6 IRR
5 CHF235,133 IRR
10 CHF470,266 IRR
25 CHF1,175,660 IRR
50 CHF2,351,330 IRR
100 CHF4,702,660 IRR
500 CHF23,513,300 IRR
1,000 CHF47,026,600 IRR
5,000 CHF235,133,000 IRR
10,000 CHF470,266,000 IRR

IRR to CHF Chart

1 IRR = 0 CHF

1 Iranian Rial to Swiss Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000214850.000021922
Low
0.0000210020.000021002
Average
0.0000211980.000021512
Volatility
0.41%0.65%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

chf

CHF - Swiss Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swiss Franc exchange rate is the CHF to USD rate. The currency code for Swiss Francs is CHF. The currency symbol is CHF.

, ratings