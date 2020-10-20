1 IRR to BYN - Convert Iranian Rials to Belarusian Rubles

1

1 Iranian Rial =

0.000077118077 Belarusian Rubles

1 BYN = 12,967.1 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Iranian Rial to Belarusian Ruble conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 20:59 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Belarusian Ruble

irr
IRR
byn
BYN
1 IRR0.0000771181 BYN
5 IRR0.00038559 BYN
10 IRR0.000771181 BYN
25 IRR0.00192795 BYN
50 IRR0.0038559 BYN
100 IRR0.00771181 BYN
500 IRR0.038559 BYN
1,000 IRR0.0771181 BYN
5,000 IRR0.38559 BYN
10,000 IRR0.771181 BYN

Convert Belarusian Ruble to Iranian Rial

byn
BYN
irr
IRR
1 BYN12,967.1 IRR
5 BYN64,835.6 IRR
10 BYN129,671 IRR
25 BYN324,178 IRR
50 BYN648,356 IRR
100 BYN1,296,710 IRR
500 BYN6,483,560 IRR
1,000 BYN12,967,100 IRR
5,000 BYN64,835,600 IRR
10,000 BYN129,671,000 IRR

IRR to BYN Chart

1 IRR = 0 BYN

1 Iranian Rial to Belarusian Ruble stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0000779710.000078360
Low
0.0000769150.000076414
Average
0.0000775090.000077790
Volatility
0.39%0.56%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

