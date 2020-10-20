1 Iranian Rial =
0.000077118077 Belarusian Rubles
1 BYN = 12,967.1 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
BYN
|1 IRR
|0.0000771181 BYN
|5 IRR
|0.00038559 BYN
|10 IRR
|0.000771181 BYN
|25 IRR
|0.00192795 BYN
|50 IRR
|0.0038559 BYN
|100 IRR
|0.00771181 BYN
|500 IRR
|0.038559 BYN
|1,000 IRR
|0.0771181 BYN
|5,000 IRR
|0.38559 BYN
|10,000 IRR
|0.771181 BYN
1 IRR = 0 BYN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000077971
|0.000078360
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000076915
|0.000076414
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000077509
|0.000077790
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.39%
|0.56%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.More Belarusian Ruble info
