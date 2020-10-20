1 Iranian Rial =
0.067735716 Burundian Francs
1 BIF = 14.7633 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
1 Iranian Rial =
0.067735716 Burundian Francs
1 BIF = 14.7633 IRR
IRR
BIF
|1 IRR
|0.0677357 BIF
|5 IRR
|0.338679 BIF
|10 IRR
|0.677357 BIF
|25 IRR
|1.69339 BIF
|50 IRR
|3.38679 BIF
|100 IRR
|6.77357 BIF
|500 IRR
|33.8679 BIF
|1,000 IRR
|67.7357 BIF
|5,000 IRR
|338.679 BIF
|10,000 IRR
|677.357 BIF
1 IRR = 0 BIF
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.068462
|0.068813
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.067593
|0.067378
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.068140
|0.068282
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.50%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Burundian Franc exchange rate is the BIF to USD rate. The currency code for Burundian Francs is BIF. The currency symbol is FBu.More Burundian Franc info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings