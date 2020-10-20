1 Iranian Rial =
0.000042786437 Bulgarian Leva
1 BGN = 23,371.9 IRR
IRR
BGN
|1 IRR
|0.0000427864 BGN
|5 IRR
|0.000213932 BGN
|10 IRR
|0.000427864 BGN
|25 IRR
|0.00106966 BGN
|50 IRR
|0.00213932 BGN
|100 IRR
|0.00427864 BGN
|500 IRR
|0.0213932 BGN
|1,000 IRR
|0.0427864 BGN
|5,000 IRR
|0.213932 BGN
|10,000 IRR
|0.427864 BGN
1 IRR = 0 BGN
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000043534
|0.000043995
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.000042322
|0.000042322
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.000043080
|0.000043208
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.42%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bulgarian Lev exchange rate is the BGN to USD rate. The currency code for Bulgarian Leva is BGN. The currency symbol is лв.More Bulgarian Lev info
