1 Iranian Rial =

0.002769947 Bangladeshi Takas

1 BDT = 361.018 IRR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Iranian Rial to Bangladeshi Taka conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:02 UTC

Convert Iranian Rial to Bangladeshi Taka

irr
IRR
bdt
BDT
1 IRR0.00276995 BDT
5 IRR0.0138497 BDT
10 IRR0.0276995 BDT
25 IRR0.0692487 BDT
50 IRR0.138497 BDT
100 IRR0.276995 BDT
500 IRR1.38497 BDT
1,000 IRR2.76995 BDT
5,000 IRR13.8497 BDT
10,000 IRR27.6995 BDT

Convert Bangladeshi Taka to Iranian Rial

bdt
BDT
irr
IRR
1 BDT361.018 IRR
5 BDT1,805.09 IRR
10 BDT3,610.18 IRR
25 BDT9,025.44 IRR
50 BDT18,050.9 IRR
100 BDT36,101.8 IRR
500 BDT180,509 IRR
1,000 BDT361,018 IRR
5,000 BDT1,805,090 IRR
10,000 BDT3,610,180 IRR

IRR to BDT Chart

1 IRR = 0 BDT

1 Iranian Rial to Bangladeshi Taka stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00280000.0028086
Low
0.00276080.0025848
Average
0.00278420.0027201
Volatility
0.36%0.75%

Currency Information

irr

IRR - Iranian Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.

bdt

BDT - Bangladeshi Taka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.

