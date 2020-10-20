1 Iranian Rial =
0.002769947 Bangladeshi Takas
1 BDT = 361.018 IRR
IRR
BDT
|1 IRR
|0.00276995 BDT
|5 IRR
|0.0138497 BDT
|10 IRR
|0.0276995 BDT
|25 IRR
|0.0692487 BDT
|50 IRR
|0.138497 BDT
|100 IRR
|0.276995 BDT
|500 IRR
|1.38497 BDT
|1,000 IRR
|2.76995 BDT
|5,000 IRR
|13.8497 BDT
|10,000 IRR
|27.6995 BDT
1 IRR = 0 BDT
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0028000
|0.0028086
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0027608
|0.0025848
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0027842
|0.0027201
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.75%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bangladeshi Taka exchange rate is the BDT to USD rate. The currency code for Bangladeshi Takas is BDT. The currency symbol is ৳.More Bangladeshi Taka info
