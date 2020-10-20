1 Iranian Rial =
0.020520603 Angolan Kwanzas
1 AOA = 48.7315 IRR
Xe Currency Converter
IRR
AOA
|1 IRR
|0.0205206 AOA
|5 IRR
|0.102603 AOA
|10 IRR
|0.205206 AOA
|25 IRR
|0.513015 AOA
|50 IRR
|1.02603 AOA
|100 IRR
|2.05206 AOA
|500 IRR
|10.2603 AOA
|1,000 IRR
|20.5206 AOA
|5,000 IRR
|102.603 AOA
|10,000 IRR
|205.206 AOA
1 IRR = 0 AOA
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020721
|0.020721
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.020242
|0.019824
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.020404
|0.020222
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.46%
|0.78%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Iranian Rial exchange rate is the IRR to USD rate. The currency code for Iranian Rials is IRR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Iranian Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Angolan Kwanza exchange rate is the AOA to USD rate. The currency code for Angolan Kwanzas is AOA. The currency symbol is Kz.More Angolan Kwanza info
