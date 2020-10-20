1.00 Armenian Dram =
0.034638239 Zimbabwean Dollars
1 ZWL = 28.8698 AMD
AMD
ZWL
|1 AMD
|0.0346382 ZWL
|5 AMD
|0.173191 ZWL
|10 AMD
|0.346382 ZWL
|25 AMD
|0.865956 ZWL
|50 AMD
|1.73191 ZWL
|100 AMD
|3.46382 ZWL
|500 AMD
|17.3191 ZWL
|1,000 AMD
|34.6382 ZWL
|5,000 AMD
|173.191 ZWL
|10,000 AMD
|346.382 ZWL
1 AMD = 0 ZWL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.035973
|79.743
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.034637
|0.034278
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.035146
|22.399
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|1.03%
|81.37%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.More Armenian Dram info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.More Zimbabwean Dollar info
