1 AMD to VEB - Convert Armenian Drams to Venezuelan Bolívares

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

9,384,142.69 Venezuelan Bolívares

1 VEB = 0.000000106563 AMD

VEB replaced by VEF

Armenian Dram to Venezuelan Bolívar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 00:43 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Venezuelan Bolívar

amd
AMD
veb
VEB
1 AMD9,384,140 VEB
5 AMD46,920,700 VEB
10 AMD93,841,400 VEB
25 AMD234,604,000 VEB
50 AMD469,207,000 VEB
100 AMD938,414,000 VEB
500 AMD4,692,070,000 VEB
1,000 AMD9,384,140,000 VEB
5,000 AMD46,920,700,000 VEB
10,000 AMD93,841,400,000 VEB

Convert Venezuelan Bolívar to Armenian Dram

veb
VEB
amd
AMD
1 VEB0.000000106563 AMD
5 VEB0.000000532814 AMD
10 VEB0.00000106563 AMD
25 VEB0.00000266407 AMD
50 VEB0.00000532814 AMD
100 VEB0.0000106563 AMD
500 VEB0.0000532814 AMD
1,000 VEB0.000106563 AMD
5,000 VEB0.000532814 AMD
10,000 VEB0.00106563 AMD

AMD to VEB Chart

1 AMD = 0 VEB

View full chart

1 Armenian Dram to Venezuelan Bolívar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
9,613.89,613.8
Low
9,350.09,150.7
Average
9,422.99,399.3
Volatility
0.57%0.46%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

veb

VEB - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VEB to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VEB.

, ratings