1 AMD to BEF - Convert Armenian Drams to Belgian Francs

1֏

1.00 Armenian Dram =

0.093461091 Belgian Francs

1 BEF = 10.6996 AMD

Armenian Dram to Belgian Franc conversion Last updated Sep 29, 2024, 05:19 UTC

Convert Armenian Dram to Belgian Franc

amd
AMD
bef
BEF
1 AMD0.0934611 BEF
5 AMD0.467305 BEF
10 AMD0.934611 BEF
25 AMD2.33653 BEF
50 AMD4.67305 BEF
100 AMD9.34611 BEF
500 AMD46.7305 BEF
1,000 AMD93.4611 BEF
5,000 AMD467.305 BEF
10,000 AMD934.611 BEF

Convert Belgian Franc to Armenian Dram

bef
BEF
amd
AMD
1 BEF10.6996 AMD
5 BEF53.4982 AMD
10 BEF106.996 AMD
25 BEF267.491 AMD
50 BEF534.982 AMD
100 BEF1,069.96 AMD
500 BEF5,349.82 AMD
1,000 BEF10,699.6 AMD
5,000 BEF53,498.2 AMD
10,000 BEF106,996 AMD

AMD to BEF Chart

1 AMD = 0 BEF

1 Armenian Dram to Belgian Franc stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00235750.0024124
Low
0.00231300.0023116
Average
0.00233410.0023561
Volatility
0.56%0.46%

Currency Information

amd

AMD - Armenian Dram

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Armenian Dram exchange rate is the AMD to USD rate. The currency code for Armenian Drams is AMD. The currency symbol is ֏.

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

