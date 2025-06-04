European Currency Unit to Portuguese Escudo Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
XEU to PTE Chart

European Currency Unit to Portuguese Escudo

1 XEU = 0 PTE

Sep 5, 2025, 15:28 UTC - Sep 5, 2025, 15:28 UTC
XEU/PTE close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

XEU - European Currency Unit

Our currency rankings show that the most popular European Currency Unit exchange rate is the XEU to USD rate. The currency code for European Currency Units is XEU.

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

