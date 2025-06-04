New Zealand Dollar to CFA Franc Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
NZD to XOF Chart

New Zealand Dollar to CFA Franc

1 NZD = 0 XOF

Sep 3, 2025, 20:43 UTC - Sep 3, 2025, 20:43 UTC
NZD/XOF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16647
GBP / EUR1.15263
USD / JPY148.097
GBP / USD1.34451
USD / CHF0.804083
USD / CAD1.37895
EUR / JPY172.752
AUD / USD0.654565

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

