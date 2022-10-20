Libyan Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

LYD to MRO Chart

Libyan Dinar to Mauritanian Ouguiya

1 LYD = 0 MRO

Jul 6, 2024, 02:05 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 02:05 UTC
LYD/MRO close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

More Libyan Dinar info
mro

MRO - Mauritanian Ouguiya

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Mauritanian Ouguiya exchange rate is the MRO to USD rate. The currency code for Mauritanian Ouguiyas is MRO. The currency symbol is UM.

More Mauritanian Ouguiya info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08391
GBP / EUR1.18196
USD / JPY160.742
GBP / USD1.28114
USD / CHF0.895999
USD / CAD1.36418
EUR / JPY174.229
AUD / USD0.674791

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings