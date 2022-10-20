Login
Luxembourg Franc to Estonian Kroon Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

LUF to EEK Chart

Luxembourg Franc to Estonian Kroon

1 LUF = 0 EEK

Mar 9, 2025, 21:34 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 21:34 UTC
LUF/EEK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

luf

LUF - Luxembourg Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Luxembourg Franc exchange rate is the LUF to USD rate. The currency code for Luxembourg Francs is LUF.

eek

EEK - Estonian Kroon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Estonian Kroon exchange rate is the EEK to USD rate. The currency code for Estonian Krooni is EEK. The currency symbol is kr.

More Estonian Kroon info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08336
GBP / EUR1.19168
USD / JPY147.913
GBP / USD1.29102
USD / CHF0.880625
USD / CAD1.43874
EUR / JPY160.243
AUD / USD0.630457

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

