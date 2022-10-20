Spanish Peseta to Dutch Guilder Exchange Rate Chart

ESP to NLG Chart
Spanish Peseta to Dutch Guilder
1 ESP = 0 NLG
Jul 6, 2024, 21:42 UTC - Jul 6, 2024, 21:42 UTC
ESP/NLG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dutch Guilder exchange rate is the NLG to USD rate. The currency code for Dutch Guilders is NLG.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings