Cypriot Pound to Venezuelan Bolívar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

CYP to VES Chart

Cypriot Pound to Venezuelan Bolívar

1 CYP = 0 VES

Oct 21, 2024, 13:54 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 13:54 UTC
CYP/VES close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

cyp

CYP - Cypriot Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cypriot Pound exchange rate is the CYP to USD rate. The currency code for Cypriot Pounds is CYP.

ves

VES - Venezuelan Bolívar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08494
GBP / EUR1.20073
USD / JPY150.059
GBP / USD1.30272
USD / CHF0.863982
USD / CAD1.38240
EUR / JPY162.805
AUD / USD0.669242

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

