Belgian Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

BEF to BTN Chart

Belgian Franc to Bhutanese Ngultrum

1 BEF = 0 BTN

Oct 21, 2024, 06:25 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 06:25 UTC
BEF/BTN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

bef

BEF - Belgian Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belgian Franc exchange rate is the BEF to USD rate. The currency code for Belgian Francs is BEF.

btn

BTN - Bhutanese Ngultrum

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bhutanese Ngultrum exchange rate is the BTN to USD rate. The currency code for Bhutanese Ngultrums is BTN. The currency symbol is Nu..

More Bhutanese Ngultrum info

