Azerbaijani Manat to Turkmenistani Manat Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
AZM to TMT Chart

Azerbaijani Manat to Turkmenistani Manat

1 AZM = 0 TMT

Oct 21, 2024, 03:15 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 03:15 UTC
AZM/TMT close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

azm

AZM - Azerbaijani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Azerbaijani Manat exchange rate is the AZM to USD rate. The currency code for Azerbaijani Manats is AZM.

tmt

TMT - Turkmenistani Manat

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMT to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMT. The currency symbol is T.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08665
GBP / EUR1.20115
USD / JPY149.169
GBP / USD1.30522
USD / CHF0.864671
USD / CAD1.38058
EUR / JPY162.094
AUD / USD0.671599

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

