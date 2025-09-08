Compare Addiko Bank EUR to CHF exchange rate
Considering using Addiko Bank for your transfer from EUR to CHF? Compare Addiko Bank exchange rates and fees to discover your potential savings with Xe.
|Provider
|Exchange Rate
|Transfer Fee
|Recipient Gets
0.900600
|€0
CHF900.60Send now
We don’t have Addiko Bank rates for this currency pair yet, but you can still compare a quote from Addiko Bank to Xe’s live rate to see potential savings. Check back soon, we’re always expanding our data to bring you more rates.
About Addiko Bank
Addiko Bank is a specialist bank operating primarily in Southeastern Europe, offering services in retail and small business banking. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, Addiko focuses on straightforward, efficient banking solutions including consumer loans, current accounts, and digital services. The bank emphasizes simplicity, speed, and transparency in meeting customer needs.
How fast is a Addiko Bank EUR to CHF transfer?
Delivery times for international transfers with Addiko Bank from Europe to Switzerland vary based on the payment method and transaction timing. Typically, international bank transfers take 1 to 5 business days. Factors such as bank holidays and security checks may also impact delivery. Check Addiko Bank's cutoff times to avoid delays.
What are Addiko Bank to transfer fees?
Addiko Bank international money transfer costs from EUR to CHF depend on factors like the transfer amount. Usually, larger transfers come with lower fees and better exchange rates. Check the comparison table to compare Addiko Bank fees with Xe.
Frequently asked questions
The exchange rate offered by Addiko Bank for converting Euro (EUR) to Swiss Franc (CHF) may include a margin above the real mid-market rate. This means you could receive less Swiss Franc than expected. Use our comparison table to see how Addiko Bank’s rate compares to Xe and other providers.
Addiko Bank may charge a fixed transfer fee, a percentage-based fee, or both, depending on your transfer method and destination. These fees—along with the exchange rate—affect how much your recipient receives. Our tool breaks it down so you can compare the total cost with other options like Xe.
Transfers from Euro to Swiss Franc with Addiko Bank typically take 1 to 5 business days. Timing depends on cut-off times, holidays, the destination country, and the receiving bank’s processing times. Xe offers same-day delivery for most transfers.
Addiko Bank may have daily or per-transfer limits for international transfers. You may also need to visit a branch for larger amounts. Xe supports higher online send limits, offering flexibility and convenience when transferring larger sums internationally.
Many providers, including Addiko Bank, may update their exchange rates based on market conditions. However, rates may be set once daily or adjusted less frequently than those from dedicated FX services. Xe updates rates live, giving you greater control over when to send.