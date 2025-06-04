Xe for Australia’s freight and logistics industry
Fast, secure global payments & FX risk management for Australian freight, logistics, and supply chain businesses.
Moving goods across borders? Your money should move too.
In freight and logistics, timing is everything. Whether you're a freight forwarder, transport operator, customs broker, or supply chain provider, Xe helps you send and receive international payments faster, protect margins from FX volatility, and manage global operations with confidence.
Proudly supporting Australia’s freight and logistics sector
As a proud partner of FTA, we’re here to support Australia’s freight and logistics ecosystem, providing secure, cost-effective FX and payment solutions tailored to the complexities of global shipping and supply chains.
Why freight and logistics businesses choose Xe
Fast, reliable global payments
Pay overseas carriers, agents, suppliers, and partners at competitive exchange rates with transparent pricing.
Risk management
Freight rates and supplier payments change fast. Xe helps protect your margins with customised hedging.
Regulated, secure & trusted
Your funds are safeguarded with industry-leading security, tier-1 banking partners, and strict global regulatory oversight.
Part of the Euronet Worldwide network
With Euronet’s three decades of payments expertise behind us, Xe delivers trusted infrastructure and financial stability.
Lower costs. Greater transparency.
Freight and supply chain operators often face high international transfer fees and unclear FX margins through traditional banks. With Xe, you get competitive exchange rates and no hidden fees - helping you retain more value in every global payment.
Built for Australian freight and supply chain operators
Whether you're paying overseas carriers, settling invoices with international suppliers, or managing cross-border logistics costs, Xe gives you:
Support for 140+ currencies and payments to 190+ countries
Live rats with transparent FX reporting
Automated, scalable payment workflows
Local AU-based support backed by global infrastructure
How Xe supports your freight and supply chain business
Paying international carriers and suppliers: fast, secure payments to global carriers, freight forwarders, customs agents, ports, and logistics partners.
Managing overseas contract costs: lock in future exchange rates to protect margins on long-term freight agreements, fuel surcharges, and supplier contracts.
Xe offers tailored tools to help protect your bottom line
Forward contracts
Lock in exchange rates for future payments.
Market orders
Automate rate targeting and minimise manual work.
Market updates
Stay ahead with the latest currency and industry insights.
Risk workflow consultation
Understand exposures, pricing pressures, and opportunities to protect margin.
Ready to strengthen your FX strategy?
Fast, secure global payments & FX risk management for Australian freight, logistics, and supply chain businesses.
Connect with an FX specialist
Discover how our upgraded business platform helps you reduce FX costs, save time, and simplify operations. Contact us to discuss your unique business needs today.