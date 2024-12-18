International business payments for large companies

Enterprise payment solutions that scale

Xe provides cost-effective solutions for cross-border payments and high-volume transactions. Protect your enterprise from market volatility with our FX risk management tools, ensuring the best available rates.

Foreign exchange in 130+ currencies

Live exchange rates

Track up-to-date rates around the clock

Access live, accurate rates to secure the best value for your enterprise payments. Our team monitors the market to provide real-time information, helping you make informed decisions.

Simplify enterprise payments

From secure transactions to automated transfers, Xe helps your enterprise handle fast and reliable cross-border payments, streamlining workflows and improving business relationships.

Secure payments

Keep your money and data safe with multi-factor authentication, regular audits, and secure transaction protocols.

Scalable solutions

Manage high-volume transfers with ease. Our flexible services adapt to meet your enterprise's demands.

Automatic transfers

Make recurring cross-border payments to suppliers without the hassle of manual processing. This saves time and reduces operational costs while ensuring accurate and timely payments.

Live support

Talk to one of our experts to understand current market conditions and get tips on improving your currency exchange strategy. With years of experience, they’ll help you navigate changing markets.

Speed up your global business money transfers

Risk management solutions

Forward contracts for enterprise payments

Lock in exchange rates for up to 24 months to avoid unexpected costs. Secure rates with a margin payment upfront for confidence in your financial planning. Secure a forward contract with Xe today!

API solutions for your enterprise

Our APIs seamlessly integrate with your enterprise ERP, streamlining cross-border payments. Explore tailored solutions like Xe Currency Data, Mass Payments, and our Payments API for your business.

Currency Data API

Get live exchange rates for 220+ currencies, sourced from the top financial data providers and banks.

Xe Mass Payments

Make large-volume payments across 190+ countries. Payments can be scheduled for a specific date.

Payments API

Simplify payment processing and help customers send money internationally, straight from your platform.

Leverage Xe for global business payments

Transaction reporting

Easily handle complex cross-border payments

Track the progress of every global transfer on our single, easy-to-use platform. Organized by transfer type and status, it provides detailed insights to help you seamlessly manage your enterprise’s cash flow.

How to start cross-border enterprise payments

Start making large-volume global payments for your enterprise in just four steps. Create a business account, talk to one of our dealers, enter your transfer details, and send money.

Set up an account

Create a free business account in just a few minutes by entering an email address and verifying your enterprise. Additional identification documents may be needed for security purposes.

Talk to a dealer

Need some extra input? Our expert dealers will guide you through the current market conditions and advise you on how to improve your currency exchange approach.

Enter transfer details

Fill in your recipient’s information with their addresses, account number/IBAN, and SWIFT/BIC code. Then select the destination country, currencies, and send amount.

Track transfers

Choose the payment method that works best for your enterprise, such as wire transfer, ACH, or EFT. Send the money and track its progress directly from your account.

Send money with different payment methods

Enterprise ERP solutions

ERP integrations for enterprise payments

Integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Sage Intacct to simplify domestic and global payment management. Access real-time exchange rates for 130+ currencies across 190+ countries, enabling precise gain/loss analysis and smarter financial decisions.

Grow your enterprise globally

Leverage Xe’s ERP integrations, APIs, forward contracts, and transaction tools to streamline payments. Speak with a team member for tailored solutions and start growing your enterprise globally.

