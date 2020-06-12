Sending Money to Indonesia? Here’s What’s New and Improved

Our money transfers to Indonesia now come with much faster arrival times and competitive exchange rates.

Sending money to loved ones back home? Planning a trip? Whatever your reason for transferring, if you have plans to send money to Indonesia, we have good news for you. From now on, every money transfer you send to Indonesia will have several new, great features.

Because we recently aligned with our sister company Ria Money Transfer, we are now sending our money transfers to Indonesia through Ria’s channels. What does this mean for you?

From now on, when you send money to Indonesia, you can trust your money transfers will have:

A much faster arrival time New, competitive exchange rates

What else is different about sending money to Indonesia?

Before we discuss our recent improvements in more detail, let’s start by taking a quick look at what your experience used to be like when you would send a money transfer to Indonesia.

Your money would typically reach Indonesia within 1-4 business days.

Your exchange rate depended on currency market motion.

But that’s not the case anymore. Now, when you send money to Indonesia, you can expect the following:

Your money will arrive much sooner . You won’t be waiting days anymore. With our new transfer channels, your money will reach Indonesia in real time .

New, competitive rates. Our new transfers will give you fair, competitive rates for your coming exchanges, straight from the live currency markets.

How to send an Xe money transfer to Indonesia

You won’t need to learn any new processes here. Sending money is just as quick and easy as before.

At this time, we can only send money to Indonesia if you're transferring from Europe or North America. However, it won't be that way for long—and we promise we'll update you as soon as this changes.

If you don’t have an Xe account yet, go ahead and sign up. It’s completely free and will only take a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up (or if you already have an account), sign into your account or the Xe app and:

Let us know the currencies you’d like to transfer as well as the amount; Take a look at your rate and confirm that it’s good for transfer; Enter your recipient’s name, bank information, and any other information that’s necessary for the transfer; Let us know how you’ll be paying and provide your payment information; Double-check all of the details, and hit “Confirm transaction now”.

Interested in learning more about our new transfers, or ready to send one now? Visit our Indonesia money transfer page to get started.