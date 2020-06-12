Why Partner with Xe?

Joining Xe as a referral partner can have great benefits for your business as well as those of your clients.

At Xe, we don’t just offer money transfer and currency exchange solutions for individuals. We also have a range of products and services available to help our corporate customers to manage their international payments and reduce their foreign exchange risk in the process.

One of our FX solutions for businesses is our Money Transfer Affiliate & Referral Partner Program. Hundreds of businesses around the world in all types of sectors partner with Xe as a part of this program. Businesses including banks, financial institutions, retailers, estate agents and financial advisors recommend working Xe to help their clients save time and money with their international payments.

Is partnering with Xe the right move for your business? Let’s take a closer look at what our partnerships can do for a business.

The benefits of partnering with Xe

Partnering with Xe can bring a host of benefits to not only your business, but those of your clients as well. Let’s take a look at some of the ways in which our products and services can enhance your business.

By partnering with Xe, you can:

Create a new revenue stream for your business . Along with the revenue share, your business will receive payment on every transfer made by an introduced client.

Add value to your business . In addition to offsetting client fees, partnering with Xe can improve your business’s value proposition and service offering to clients, driving long-term growth.

Increase client retention . Our products and services can help your clients to save time, money, and resources on their international payments—and this can in turn increase retention rates for your business.

Improve your ability to help your clients . With Xe’s experience in the currency world and array of products and services, you’ll have more knowledge and resources at hand to educate and assist your clients with their foreign exchange predicaments. We can also help you to better understand the issues that your clients are facing (and in turn help you to help them).

Develop your professional network . Expanding your professional network into the currency and financial services world will help you to establish important connections for potential future opportunities.

Partner with a well-known, well-regarded brand . Xe is one of the top authorities in the currency exchange world, with over 25 years in the field, and is trusted by individuals and businesses all around the world.

Trust that you (and your clients) will be secure. Security is one of our top priorities. We implement enterprise-grade security measures in our transfers and other operations, and adhere to strict regulatory standards in every country that we operate in.

Ready to take the next step? Visit our Business page to learn more about our products and services, and visit our Partnerships page to see how you can bring these products and services to your clients in order to help both of you.