IBAN Country List

The following countries are listed in the IBAN Registry, which is managed by The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). The International Bank Account Number (IBAN) contains unique account information and improves validation when making an international money transfer.

A
ad
AD -
安道爾
ae
AE -
阿拉伯聯合酋長國
al
AL -
阿爾巴尼亞
at
AT -
奧地利
(SEPA)
az
AZ -
阿塞拜疆
B
ba
BA -
波斯尼亞和黑塞哥維那
be
BE -
比利時
(SEPA)
bg
BG -
保加利亞
(SEPA)
bl
BL -
圣巴泰勒米
(SEPA)
br
BR -
巴西
bh
BH -
巴林
C
ch
CH -
瑞士
(SEPA)
cr
CR -
哥斯達尼加
cy
CY -
塞浦路斯
(SEPA)
cz
CZ -
捷克
(SEPA)
D
de
DE -
德國
(SEPA)
dk
DK -
丹麥
(SEPA)
do
DO -
多明尼加共和國
E
ee
EE -
愛沙尼亞
(SEPA)
es
ES -
西班牙
(SEPA)
F
fi
FI -
芬蘭
(SEPA)
fo
FO -
法羅群島
fr
FR -
法國
(SEPA)
G
gb
GB -
英國
(SEPA)
ge
GE -
格魯吉亞
gf
GF -
法屬圭亞那
(SEPA)
gi
GI -
直布羅陀
gl
GL -
格陵蘭島
gp
GP -
瓜德羅普島
(SEPA)
gr
GR -
希臘
(SEPA)
gt
GT -
危地馬拉
H
hr
HR -
克羅地亞
hu
HU -
匈牙利
(SEPA)
I
ie
IE -
愛爾蘭
(SEPA)
il
IL -
以色列
is
IS -
冰島
(SEPA)
it
IT -
意大利
(SEPA)
J
jo
JO -
約旦
K
kw
KW -
科威特
kz
KZ -
哈薩克
L
lb
LB -
黎巴嫩
lc
LC -
聖露西亞
li
LI -
列支敦士登
(SEPA)
lt
LT -
立陶宛
(SEPA)
lu
LU -
盧森堡
(SEPA)
lv
LV -
拉脫維亞
(SEPA)
M
mc
MC -
摩納哥
(SEPA)
md
MD -
摩爾多瓦
me
ME -
黑山
(SEPA)
mf
MF -
聖馬丁
(SEPA)
mk
MK -
馬其頓
mq
MQ -
馬提尼克
(SEPA)
mr
MR -
毛里塔尼亞
mt
MT -
馬耳他
(SEPA)
mu
MU -
毛里求斯
N
nc
NC -
新喀里多尼亞
nl
NL -
荷蘭
(SEPA)
no
NO -
挪威
(SEPA)
P
pf
PF -
法屬波里尼西亞
pk
PK -
巴基斯坦
pl
PL -
波蘭
(SEPA)
pm
PM -
聖皮埃爾和密克隆群島
(SEPA)
ps
PS -
巴勒斯坦地區
pt
PT -
葡萄牙
(SEPA)
Q
qa
QA -
卡塔爾
R
re
RE -
留尼旺
(SEPA)
ro
RO -
羅馬尼亞
(SEPA)
rs
RS -
塞爾維亞
S
sa
SA -
沙地阿拉伯
se
SE -
瑞典
(SEPA)
si
SI -
斯洛文尼亞
(SEPA)
sm
SM -
聖馬力諾
(SEPA)
sk
SK -
斯洛伐克
(SEPA)
st
ST -
聖多美和普林西比
T
tf
TF -
法國南部領土
tn
TN -
突尼西亞
tr
TR -
土耳其
V
vg
VG -
英屬處女島
W
wf
WF -
瓦利斯群島和富圖納群島
Y
yt
YT -
馬約特
(SEPA)

