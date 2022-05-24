Cryptocurrencies

Currency Data Team 2022年5月6日

We have been serving prices for Bitcoin for some time now. As cryptocurrencies become more common and attract more general interest, on top of bitcoin, we are adding to our API, the other 11 more prominent cryptocurrencies.

Etherium - ETH

Ripple - XRP

Cardano - ADA

DogeCoin - DOGE

Polkadot - DOT

Chainlink - LINK

Uniswap - UNI

Steller Lumens - XLM

Bitcoin Cash - BCH

Litecoin - LTC

Terra - LUNA

We will be expanding the available cryptocurrencies gradually ,aiming to cover all the existing cryptos in the end.

Historical data are already available for the above cryptos.

To retrieve cryptos from the API, you must add a special query parameter to your requests: crypto = true.

