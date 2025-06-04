Wells Fargo Bank SWIFT code in the United States

The main SWIFT code for Wells Fargo Bank in the United States is WFBIUS6SXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United States and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Wells Fargo Bank in the United States, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using WFBIUS6SXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.