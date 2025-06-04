Barclays Bank SWIFT code in the United Kingdom

The main SWIFT code for Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom is BUKBGB22XXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the United Kingdom and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Barclays Bank in the United Kingdom, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BUKBGB22XXX is typically a safe and reliable option.