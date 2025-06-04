Akbank T.A.S. SWIFT code in Turkey

The main SWIFT code for Akbank T.A.S. in Turkey is AKBKTRISXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Turkey and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Akbank T.A.S. in Turkey, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using AKBKTRISXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.