Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) SWIFT code in Thailand

The main SWIFT code for Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) in Thailand is SICOTHBKXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Thailand and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) in Thailand, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using SICOTHBKXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.