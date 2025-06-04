Banco de Sabadell SWIFT code in Spain

The main SWIFT code for Banco de Sabadell in Spain is BSABESBBXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Spain and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Banco de Sabadell in Spain, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BSABESBBXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.