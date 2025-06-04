Unicredit Tiriac Bank SWIFT code in Romania

The main SWIFT code for Unicredit Tiriac Bank in Romania is BACXROBUXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Romania and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Unicredit Tiriac Bank in Romania, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using BACXROBUXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.