ING Bank Śląski SWIFT code in Poland

The main SWIFT code for ING Bank Śląski in Poland is INGBPLPWXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Poland and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with ING Bank Śląski in Poland, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using INGBPLPWXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.