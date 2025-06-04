Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) SWIFT code in the Philippines

The main SWIFT code for Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in the Philippines is RCBCPHMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the Philippines and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) in the Philippines, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using RCBCPHMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.