Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) SWIFT code in the Philippines

The main SWIFT code for Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines is TLBPPHMMXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in the Philippines and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) in the Philippines, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using TLBPPHMMXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.