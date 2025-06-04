Hang Seng Bank SWIFT code in Hong Kong

The main SWIFT code for Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong is HASEHKHHXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Hong Kong and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with Hang Seng Bank in Hong Kong, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using HASEHKHHXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.