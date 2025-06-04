BNP Paribas Fortis SWIFT code in Belgium

The main SWIFT code for BNP Paribas Fortis in Belgium is GEBABEBBXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Belgium and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with BNP Paribas Fortis in Belgium, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using GEBABEBBXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.