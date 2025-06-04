International Bank of Azerbaijan SWIFT code in Azerbaijan
The SWIFT/BIC code for International Bank of Azerbaijan is IBAZAZ2XXXX. However, International Bank of Azerbaijan may use different SWIFT/BIC codes depending on the service or branch. If you’re unsure which to use, confirm with your recipient or contact International Bank of Azerbaijan directly.
IBAZAZ2XXXX
Bank name
THE INTERNATIONAL BANK OF AZERBAIJAN OJSC
SWIFT code
IBAZAZ2XXXX
Address
67 NIZAMI STREET
City
BAKU
Country
AZERBAIJAN
This is the main SWIFT/BIC code for International Bank of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan
Local branches
Below you can find the local branches for International Bank of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan.
About IBAZAZ2XXXX
The main SWIFT code for International Bank of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan is IBAZAZ2XXXX. This code identifies the bank’s main office for international payments in Azerbaijan and is commonly used when a branch-specific code isn’t required or available. If you’re sending money to an account with International Bank of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan, and the recipient hasn’t provided a local branch SWIFT code, using IBAZAZ2XXXX is typically a safe and reliable option.
Using IBAZAZ2XXXX
You can use International Bank of Azerbaijan’s main SWIFT/BIC code IBAZAZ2XXXX when:
Sending an international money transfer to International Bank of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan
The recipient hasn’t provided a branch-specific SWIFT/BIC code
International Bank of Azerbaijan processes the payment centrally through its primary office
You want to use a widely accepted default SWIFT/BIC code
Check your SWIFT payment for errors
Before sending a SWIFT payment, double-check that the SWIFT code matches the recipient’s bank and that the account number and name are entered correctly. Even small mistakes can delay or block the transfer. Contact your bank if you've made a transfer with incorrect details.
Receiving a payment to International Bank of Azerbaijan in Azerbaijan?
To receive an international payment to your International Bank of Azerbaijan account in Azerbaijan, you’ll need to provide the correct SWIFT/BIC code, account number, and other banking details. Make sure your sender has the right information to avoid delays.
Frequently asked questions
The main office SWIFT code for International Bank of Azerbaijan is IBAZAZ2XXXX. This code is commonly used for international wire transfers to the bank's {{city}} headquarters. It identifies International Bank of Azerbaijan in the SWIFT network, helping ensure that funds are routed to the correct financial institution.
If you don’t know your local branch’s SWIFT code, you can usually use the main office SWIFT code (IBAZAZ2XXXX) to receive international payments. However, it’s best to confirm with your bank to avoid potential delays. You can find the correct code by checking your online banking portal, contacting customer service, or reviewing a recent bank statement.
Yes, it’s generally safe to use the primary office SWIFT code (IBAZAZ2XXXX) for receiving international payments—especially if your local branch doesn’t have a dedicated code. International Bank of Azerbaijan will still be able to route the funds to your account using your full account number and other identifying details. That said, always verify this approach with your bank, especially for large transactions.
To find the correct SWIFT code for your specific International Bank of Azerbaijan branch, you have a few options:
Use our Branch SWIFT Code Finder – the easiest way to check if your branch has a unique SWIFT code or if you should use the head office code (IBAZAZ2XXXX).
Log into your International Bank of Azerbaijan online banking platform and review the wire transfer instructions.
Contact your local branch or call International Bank of Azerbaijan customer service.
Look at a recent bank statement or checkbook, which may include international payment details.
If your branch doesn't have a unique SWIFT code, you can typically use IBAZAZ2XXXX.
If you enter the wrong SWIFT code:
Your payment may be delayed or rejected.
Funds might be sent to the wrong financial institution and could take time to recover.
Some banks may charge a fee for returned or misdirected payments.
To avoid this, always double-check the SWIFT code and account information before sending a transfer.
In most cases you’ll need a SWIFT code to receive international payments, as it identifies the receiving bank and ensures correct routing. Depending on the country and transfer method, the sender may also need additional details like your account number, routing number, or IBAN.
Yes, International Bank of Azerbaijan typically has a primary office SWIFT code (IBAZAZ2XXXX) as well as branch-specific SWIFT codes for certain locations. If you’re able to find the SWIFT code for your local branch, it’s best to use that to ensure the most accurate routing. If your branch doesn’t have a unique code or you’re unsure, using the primary code is generally acceptable for receiving international payments.
IBAZAZ2XXXX is the standard SWIFT code used for International Bank of Azerbaijan’s {{city}} head office. Other International Bank of Azerbaijan entities—such as branches in different countries or business units—may have their own SWIFT codes, especially for corporate or investment banking operations. The difference lies in the location or business purpose, but for most personal and small business transfers to Azerbaijan, IBAZAZ2XXXX is the correct and sufficient code.
