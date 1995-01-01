INR - Indisk rupie

The Indisk rupie is the currency of Indien. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Indisk rupie exchange rate is the INR to USD rate. The currency code for rupier is INR, and the currency symbol is ₹. Below, you'll find Indisk rupie rates and a currency converter.
The central bank in India is called the Reserve Bank of India. The INR is a managed float, allowing the market to determine the exchange rate. As such, intervention is used only to maintain low volatility in exchange rates.
Early Coinage of India
India was one of the first issuers of coins, circa 6th Century BC, with the first documented coins being called 'punch-marked' coins because of the way they were manufactured. India's coinage designs frequently changed over the next few centuries as various empires rose and fell. By the 12th century a new currency referred to as Tanka was introduced. During the Mughal period, a unified monetary system was established and the silver Rupayya or Rupee was introduced. The states of pre-colonial India minted their coins with a similar design to the silver Rupee with variations depending on their region of origin.
Currency in British India
In 1825, British India adopted a silver standard system based on the Rupee and was used until the late 20th century. Although India was a colony of Britain, it never adopted the Pound Sterling. In 1866, financial establishments collapsed and control of paper money was shifted to the British government, with the presidency banks being dismantled a year later. That same year, the Victoria Portrait series of notes was issued in honor of Queen Victoria, and remained in use for approximately 50 years.
The Modern Day Indian Rupee
After gaining its independence in 1947 and becoming a republic in 1950, India's modern Rupee (INR) was changed back to the design of the signature coin. The Indian Rupee was adopted as the country's sole currency, and the use of other domestic coinage was removed from circulation. India adopted a decimalization system in 1957.
|Name
|Indisk rupie
|Symbol
|₹
|Minor unit
|1/100 = paisa
|Minor unit symbol
|p
|Top INR conversion
|INR to USD
|Top INR chart
|INR to USD chart
|Nicknames
|Taaka, Rupayya, Rūbāi, Athanni (for 50 Paise coins)
|Coins
|Freq used: ₹1, ₹2, ₹5, ₹10, p50
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₹5, ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹500, ₹2000, ₹200
Rarely used: ₹1, ₹2
|Central bank
|Reserve Bank of India
|Users
Indien, Bhutan, Nepal
