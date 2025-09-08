Simplifying global business payments

Xe's upgraded business platform gives you the tools you need to scale your business. Hold and manage multiple currencies, pay suppliers worldwide, and protect your margins from exchange rate swings, all in one account.

Built for global businesses

International payments

Make single, scheduled, or batch payments from one platform. Send fast to 190+ countries in 145+ currencies, automate due dates, and pay hundreds at once—simply and cost-effectively.

Multi-currency accounts

Open multi-currency accounts with no setup or monthly fees. Hold funds in multiple currencies, convert on your terms, and send instantly with pre-funded balances.

FX risk management

Lock in future exchange rates to protect margins, plan cash flow with confidence, and schedule conversions so market swings do not disrupt pricing.

Payment integrations

Connect Xe to you ERP and systems to automate global payments, sync finance data, and power real-time FX. Reduce manual work, speed up reconciliations, and scale with confidence.

Solutions for every industry

Xe business contact support and help center

IT services

We help IT businesses save time and resources while simplifying global payment processes.

Pay global partners

Travel

We offer custom global payment solutions to help travel businesses manage FX risk and stay profitable.

Predictable product costs for manufacturing

Manufacturing

Maintain predictable costs and secure competitive pricing to stay ahead of other manufacturers.

Pay international staff and contractors

Payroll

Manage payroll for employees and suppliers across 190+ countries in 145+ currencies.

Accept payments in foreign countries

Retail

Sell to international customers, pay suppliers, and manage operations with our global payment solutions.

Access reliable FX solutions

Financial institutions

Seamlessly integrate Xe’s global payment solutions to enhance your financial institution’s service portfolio.

Why businesses choose Xe

hedging risk small

Cost-effective global payments

Send money to over 190 countries and pay staff and suppliers at competitive exchange rates with transparent fees. Get more out of every payment you make with Xe.

shield-check

Regulated by global authorities

Your funds are safeguarded through regulated protections, top-tier financial partners, and enterprise-grade security, so you can move money with confidence.

trophy

Backed by a Fortune 500 network

Xe is part of Euronet Worldwide, a NASDAQ-listed company with a $4B+ market cap, and brings 30+ years in financial services market leadership.

Human support whenever you need it

Get 24/7 access to our team of FX specialists. At Xe, support means real people, real answers, right when you need them.

Start simplifying your global payments

