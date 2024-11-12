Managing finances as an international student can be challenging. Let us take some of that burden off your shoulders and provide a seamless money transfer experience. We will make sure your money arrives quickly and safely.
We know how essential it is to save as much as possible during these years. Get more value from your money with our competitive rates and low fees.
Student tuition
Make tuition payments directly to your school abroad. We make sure your education is funded on time and hassle-free.
Student loans
Paying off student loans should be simple. Whether setting up recurring payments or paying it off at once, we’re here to make it seamless.
Student housing
Whether you are living on or off campus, you can easily transfer money for rent and housing to keep your accommodations covered.
Books & supplies
Need to pay for textbooks, lab fees, or project materials? Send money when you need it, so your studies aren’t disrupted.
Transportation
Cover your transportation costs with quick transfers and stay connected with your campus, friends, and daily essentials.
Personal expenses
Easily receive funds for day-to-day needs, from groceries to leisure activities, making life abroad comfortable and stress-free.
Supporting your child’s education abroad should be simple. We make international transfers fast and reliable, so that you can have peace of mind that your money will always safely and on-time.
Have questions or need assistance? Our support team is ready to guide you through every step of your transfer, ensuring a smooth and easy experience.
It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.
Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.
Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.
Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.
To send money for your studies abroad, just set up an account on Xe, enter the amount, currency, and your recipient's bank info. We offer a range of payment options, so you can pick what’s easiest. If you need a hand, our support team is here to guide you through every step.
There may be fees, but we strive to keep them as low and transparent as possible. You’ll see any fees upfront before completing your transfer, so there are no surprises. Our competitive rates also help you get the most value from every transfer.
Transfer times depend on various factors, including payment method, destination country, and send amount. 90% of transfers are completed within minutes.
Yes, security is our top priority. We use advanced encryption and security protocols to protect your data and money.
Absolutely! Xe supports over 30 currencies for transfers to over 200 countries. Pick the currency you need, and we’ll show you the exchange rate and any fees upfront, so you know exactly what your recipient will get.