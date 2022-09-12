Portugal IBAN Format Example

An IBAN consists of a two-letter country code, two check digits and a Basic Bank Account Number (BBAN). A BBAN includes information about the domestic bank and account number. The IBAN print format adds one space after every four characters whereas the electronic format contains no spaces.

Important: This tool only validates IBAN formatting. It does not guarantee that the account details listed below are correct or that such an account exists.

Your IBAN Number PT50 0002 0123 1234 5678 9015 4 Copy

ISO Country Code PT (Portugal) IBAN check Digits 50 BBAN 0002 0123 1234 5678 9015 4 Bank Identifier 0002 Branch Identifier 0123 Account Number 12345678901 BBAN Check Digit(s) 54 SEPA Member Yes

Many countries use the International Bank Account Number (IBAN) as a standardized format for how bank account information is presented when sending an international money transfer. The IBAN examples and formats found on this site are based on the SWIFT IBAN Registry.