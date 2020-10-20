1 Yemeni Rial =
0.042643778 Tajikistani Somoni
1 TJS = 23.4501 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.042643778 Tajikistani Somoni
1 TJS = 23.4501 YER
YER
TJS
|1 YER
|0.0426438 TJS
|5 YER
|0.213219 TJS
|10 YER
|0.426438 TJS
|25 YER
|1.06609 TJS
|50 YER
|2.13219 TJS
|100 YER
|4.26438 TJS
|500 YER
|21.3219 TJS
|1,000 YER
|42.6438 TJS
|5,000 YER
|213.219 TJS
|10,000 YER
|426.438 TJS
1 YER = 0 TJS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.042981
|0.043793
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.042241
|0.042241
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.042666
|0.043204
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.44%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tajikistani Somoni exchange rate is the TJS to USD rate. The currency code for Tajikistani Somoni is TJS. The currency symbol is SM.More Tajikistani Somoni info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings