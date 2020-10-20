1 CFA Franc =
0.059945022 Venezuelan Bolívares
1 VES = 16.6820 XOF
XOF
VES
|1 XOF
|0.059945 VES
|5 XOF
|0.299725 VES
|10 XOF
|0.59945 VES
|25 XOF
|1.49863 VES
|50 XOF
|2.99725 VES
|100 XOF
|5.9945 VES
|500 XOF
|29.9725 VES
|1,000 XOF
|59.945 VES
|5,000 XOF
|299.725 VES
|10,000 XOF
|599.45 VES
1 XOF = 0 VES
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.060924
|0.060924
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.059061
|0.058683
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.059714
|0.059739
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.56%
|0.40%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Venezuelan Bolívar exchange rate is the VES to USD rate. The currency code for Venezuelan Bolívares is VES. The currency symbol is Bs.S.More Venezuelan Bolívar info
