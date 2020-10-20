1 XOF to UAH - Convert CFA Francs to Ukrainian Hryvni

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.067063201 Ukrainian Hryvni

1 UAH = 14.9113 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Ukrainian Hryvnia conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 14:38 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Ukrainian Hryvnia

xof
XOF
uah
UAH
1 XOF0.0670632 UAH
5 XOF0.335316 UAH
10 XOF0.670632 UAH
25 XOF1.67658 UAH
50 XOF3.35316 UAH
100 XOF6.70632 UAH
500 XOF33.5316 UAH
1,000 XOF67.0632 UAH
5,000 XOF335.316 UAH
10,000 XOF670.632 UAH

Convert Ukrainian Hryvnia to CFA Franc

uah
UAH
xof
XOF
1 UAH14.9113 XOF
5 UAH74.5565 XOF
10 UAH149.113 XOF
25 UAH372.783 XOF
50 UAH745.565 XOF
100 UAH1,491.13 XOF
500 UAH7,455.65 XOF
1,000 UAH14,911.3 XOF
5,000 UAH74,556.5 XOF
10,000 UAH149,113 XOF

XOF to UAH Chart

1 XOF = 0 UAH

1 CFA Franc to Ukrainian Hryvnia stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0672580.067258
Low
0.0659090.063338
Average
0.0664430.065508
Volatility
0.42%0.50%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

uah

UAH - Ukrainian Hryvnia

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ukrainian Hryvnia exchange rate is the UAH to USD rate. The currency code for Ukrainian Hryvni is UAH. The currency symbol is ₴.

