1 CFA Franc =
28.708088 Turkmenistani Manats
1 TMM = 0.0348334 XOF
TMM replaced by TMT
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
TMM
|1 XOF
|28.7081 TMM
|5 XOF
|143.54 TMM
|10 XOF
|287.081 TMM
|25 XOF
|717.702 TMM
|50 XOF
|1,435.4 TMM
|100 XOF
|2,870.81 TMM
|500 XOF
|14,354 TMM
|1,000 XOF
|28,708.1 TMM
|5,000 XOF
|143,540 TMM
|10,000 XOF
|287,081 TMM
1 XOF = 0 TMM
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0058256
|0.0058256
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0056924
|0.0056566
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0057449
|0.0057445
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.36%
|0.35%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Turkmenistani Manat exchange rate is the TMM to USD rate. The currency code for Turkmenistani Manats is TMM.
