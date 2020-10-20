1 CFA Franc =
0.030368337 Swazi Emalangeni
1 SZL = 32.9290 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
SZL
|1 XOF
|0.0303683 SZL
|5 XOF
|0.151842 SZL
|10 XOF
|0.303683 SZL
|25 XOF
|0.759208 SZL
|50 XOF
|1.51842 SZL
|100 XOF
|3.03683 SZL
|500 XOF
|15.1842 SZL
|1,000 XOF
|30.3683 SZL
|5,000 XOF
|151.842 SZL
|10,000 XOF
|303.683 SZL
1 XOF = 0 SZL
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.031493
|0.031493
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.029276
|0.029276
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.030171
|0.030451
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.85%
|0.63%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.
