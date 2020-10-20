1 CFA Franc =
0.014420656 Salvadoran Colones
1 SVC = 69.3450 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
XOF
SVC
|1 XOF
|0.0144207 SVC
|5 XOF
|0.0721033 SVC
|10 XOF
|0.144207 SVC
|25 XOF
|0.360516 SVC
|50 XOF
|0.721033 SVC
|100 XOF
|1.44207 SVC
|500 XOF
|7.21033 SVC
|1,000 XOF
|14.4207 SVC
|5,000 XOF
|72.1033 SVC
|10,000 XOF
|144.207 SVC
1 XOF = 0 SVC
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014549
|0.014549
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014247
|0.014167
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014350
|0.014361
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
