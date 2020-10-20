1 XOF to SRG - Convert CFA Francs to Surinamese Guilders

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

50.205564 Surinamese Guilders

1 SRG = 0.0199181 XOF

SRG replaced by SRD

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Surinamese Guilder conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:58 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Surinamese Guilder

xof
XOF
srg
SRG
1 XOF50.2056 SRG
5 XOF251.028 SRG
10 XOF502.056 SRG
25 XOF1,255.14 SRG
50 XOF2,510.28 SRG
100 XOF5,020.56 SRG
500 XOF25,102.8 SRG
1,000 XOF50,205.6 SRG
5,000 XOF251,028 SRG
10,000 XOF502,056 SRG

Convert Surinamese Guilder to CFA Franc

srg
SRG
xof
XOF
1 SRG0.0199181 XOF
5 SRG0.0995906 XOF
10 SRG0.199181 XOF
25 SRG0.497953 XOF
50 SRG0.995906 XOF
100 SRG1.99181 XOF
500 SRG9.95906 XOF
1,000 SRG19.9181 XOF
5,000 SRG99.5906 XOF
10,000 SRG199.181 XOF

XOF to SRG Chart

1 XOF = 0 SRG

1 CFA Franc to Surinamese Guilder stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0531410.057911
Low
0.0494400.049440
Average
0.0515390.053912
Volatility
1.65%1.87%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

srg

SRG - Surinamese Guilder

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Surinamese Guilder exchange rate is the SRG to USD rate. The currency code for Surinamese Guilders is SRG.

