1 CFA Franc =
0.017331096 Swedish Kronor
1 SEK = 57.6998 XOF
XOF
SEK
|1 XOF
|0.0173311 SEK
|5 XOF
|0.0866555 SEK
|10 XOF
|0.173311 SEK
|25 XOF
|0.433277 SEK
|50 XOF
|0.866555 SEK
|100 XOF
|1.73311 SEK
|500 XOF
|8.66555 SEK
|1,000 XOF
|17.3311 SEK
|5,000 XOF
|86.6555 SEK
|10,000 XOF
|173.311 SEK
1 XOF = 0 SEK
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017424
|0.017919
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.017093
|0.017093
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.017240
|0.017545
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swedish Krona exchange rate is the SEK to USD rate. The currency code for Swedish Kronor is SEK. The currency symbol is kr.More Swedish Krona info
