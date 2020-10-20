1 CFA Franc =
0.0061643224 Saudi Arabian Riyals
1 SAR = 162.224 XOF
XOF
SAR
|1 XOF
|0.00616432 SAR
|5 XOF
|0.0308216 SAR
|10 XOF
|0.0616432 SAR
|25 XOF
|0.154108 SAR
|50 XOF
|0.308216 SAR
|100 XOF
|0.616432 SAR
|500 XOF
|3.08216 SAR
|1,000 XOF
|6.16432 SAR
|5,000 XOF
|30.8216 SAR
|10,000 XOF
|61.6432 SAR
1 XOF = 0 SAR
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0062353
|0.0062353
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0061057
|0.0060718
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0061500
|0.0061548
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.31%
|0.28%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saudi Arabian Riyal exchange rate is the SAR to USD rate. The currency code for Saudi Arabian Riyals is SAR. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Saudi Arabian Riyal info
