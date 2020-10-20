1 XOF to PTE - Convert CFA Francs to Portuguese Escudos

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.30563284 Portuguese Escudos

1 PTE = 3.27190 XOF

PTE replaced by EUR

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
CFA Franc to Portuguese Escudo conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 17:15 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Portuguese Escudo

xof
XOF
pte
PTE
1 XOF0.305633 PTE
5 XOF1.52816 PTE
10 XOF3.05633 PTE
25 XOF7.64082 PTE
50 XOF15.2816 PTE
100 XOF30.5633 PTE
500 XOF152.816 PTE
1,000 XOF305.633 PTE
5,000 XOF1,528.16 PTE
10,000 XOF3,056.33 PTE

Convert Portuguese Escudo to CFA Franc

pte
PTE
xof
XOF
1 PTE3.2719 XOF
5 PTE16.3595 XOF
10 PTE32.719 XOF
25 PTE81.7975 XOF
50 PTE163.595 XOF
100 PTE327.19 XOF
500 PTE1,635.95 XOF
1,000 PTE3,271.9 XOF
5,000 PTE16,359.5 XOF
10,000 PTE32,719 XOF

XOF to PTE Chart

1 XOF = 0 PTE

View full chart

1 CFA Franc to Portuguese Escudo stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.00152450.0015245
Low
0.00152450.0015245
Average
0.00152450.0015245
Volatility
0.00%0.00%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

More CFA Franc info
pte

PTE - Portuguese Escudo

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Portuguese Escudo exchange rate is the PTE to USD rate. The currency code for Portuguese Escudos is PTE.

Popular CFA Franc (XOF) Currency Pairings

usd

XOF to USD

eur

XOF to EUR

gbp

XOF to GBP

jpy

XOF to JPY

cad

XOF to CAD

aud

XOF to AUD

chf

XOF to CHF

cny

XOF to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings